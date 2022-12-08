Who are the Institutional Holders in Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH)?

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is -41.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.85 and a high of $43.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWH stock was last observed hovering at around $24.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1%.

Currently trading at $23.64, the stock is -13.54% and -12.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -4.45% at the moment leaves the stock -14.13% off its SMA200. CWH registered -42.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.89%.

The stock witnessed a -11.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.76%, and is -14.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) has around 12584 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $7.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.43. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.38% and -45.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.50%).

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Analyst Forecasts

Camping World Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.40% this year

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.98M, and float is at 38.56M with Short Float at 21.33%.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEMONIS MARCUS, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that LEMONIS MARCUS sold 94,903 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $27.69 per share for a total of $2.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Camping World Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that LEMONIS MARCUS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 272,097 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $27.56 per share for $7.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the CWH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Bell Karin L (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 454 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $13620.0. The insider now directly holds 105,444 shares of Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH).

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Who are the competitors?

