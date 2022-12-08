Who are the Institutional Holders in Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT)?

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) is -12.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.20 and a high of $12.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ECVT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.17% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 14.57% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.97, the stock is -3.27% and -2.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -2.18% at the moment leaves the stock -9.83% off its SMA200. ECVT registered -6.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.93%.

The stock witnessed a -6.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.92%, and is -3.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has around 883 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $807.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.72 and Fwd P/E is 9.33. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.39% and -25.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Analyst Forecasts

Ecovyst Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.70% this year

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.62M, and float is at 91.91M with Short Float at 1.21%.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CCMP Capital, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CCMP Capital, LP sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $7.88 per share for a total of $158.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93947.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Coxon Robert (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $8.81 for $88100.0. The insider now directly holds 205,054 shares of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT).

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) that is trading -1.91% down over the past 12 months. NL Industries Inc. (NL) is -0.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.