Who are the Institutional Holders in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)?

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is 2.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.28 and a high of $42.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OGE stock was last observed hovering at around $39.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.68% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -16.15% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.49, the stock is 1.10% and 6.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 0.75% off its SMA200. OGE registered 9.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.42%.

The stock witnessed a 7.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.82%, and is -2.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has around 2185 employees, a market worth around $7.95B and $3.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.48 and Fwd P/E is 19.33. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.66% and -7.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OGE Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 524.00% this year

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.20M, and float is at 199.69M with Short Float at 1.81%.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McQuistion Cristina F, the company’s VP- Corp. Resp./Stewardship. SEC filings show that McQuistion Cristina F sold 3,067 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $38.23 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22485.0 shares.

OGE Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Horn Patricia D (VP-Governance & Corp Sec) sold a total of 4,015 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $39.95 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27875.0 shares of the OGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, McQuistion Cristina F (VP- Corp Resp & Stewardship) disposed off 2,200 shares at an average price of $39.41 for $86703.0. The insider now directly holds 25,552 shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading 6.25% up over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -23.14% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 15.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.