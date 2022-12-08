Who are the Institutional Holders in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) is -14.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.58 and a high of $10.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SILV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $6.76, the stock is 5.41% and 16.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -1.57% off its SMA200. SILV registered -14.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.23%.

The stock witnessed a 11.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.18%, and is 2.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has around 838 employees, a market worth around $990.33M and $2.72M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.60 and Fwd P/E is 9.66. Distance from 52-week low is 47.60% and -33.27% from its 52-week high.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 100.00% this year

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.50M, and float is at 140.36M with Short Float at 3.59%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times.