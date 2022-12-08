Who are the Institutional Holders in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)?

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) is -69.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $198.32 and a high of $752.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIVB stock was last observed hovering at around $200.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.02% off its average median price target of $275.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.29% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -11.98% lower than the price target low of $186.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $208.28, the stock is -6.23% and -21.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -49.62% off its SMA200. SIVB registered -70.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.13%.

The stock witnessed a -2.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.69%, and is -10.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) has around 8429 employees, a market worth around $12.49B and $4.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.73 and Fwd P/E is 9.31. Profit margin for the company is 32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.02% and -72.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SVB Financial Group (SIVB) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SVB Financial Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.60% this year

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.10M, and float is at 58.84M with Short Float at 4.98%.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at SVB Financial Group (SIVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beck Daniel J, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Beck Daniel J sold 580 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $231.69 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4751.0 shares.

SVB Financial Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that DRAPER MICHELLE (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 36 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $393.58 per share for $14169.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2997.0 shares of the SIVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, STAGLIN GAREN K (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $484.41 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 13,680 shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB).

SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citigroup Inc. (C) that is trading -28.98% down over the past 12 months and UBS Group AG (UBS) that is 2.56% higher over the same period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is -18.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.