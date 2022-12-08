Who is the Top Investor In Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.71 and a high of $28.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEHR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.52%.

Currently trading at $24.18, the stock is -2.02% and 18.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 6.71% at the moment leaves the stock 81.97% off its SMA200. AEHR registered 52.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 167.48%.

The stock witnessed a 13.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.04%, and is -7.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.35% over the week and 8.46% over the month.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $674.38M and $55.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.17 and Fwd P/E is 27.48. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 260.36% and -13.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Analyst Forecasts

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 493.80% this year

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.24M, and float is at 25.24M with Short Float at 16.00%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OLIPHANT LAURA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OLIPHANT LAURA sold 3,474 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $27.01 per share for a total of $93832.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9177.0 shares.

Aehr Test Systems disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that OLIPHANT LAURA (Director) sold a total of 1,901 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $27.00 per share for $51327.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12651.0 shares of the AEHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, SLAYEN HOWARD T (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $25.53 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 121,924 shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading -46.39% down over the past 12 months and Teradyne Inc. (TER) that is -42.58% lower over the same period. inTEST Corporation (INTT) is -28.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.