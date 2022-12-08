Who is the Top Investor In CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE)?

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) is -12.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.90 and a high of $23.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTRE stock was last observed hovering at around $20.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.83% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.89% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.96, the stock is 3.35% and 8.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 6.20% off its SMA200. CTRE registered -9.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.01%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.72%, and is 0.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $194.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.48. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.53% and -15.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CareTrust REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.10% this year

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.61M, and float is at 95.30M with Short Float at 3.34%.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -23.33% down over the past 12 months and Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) that is -24.70% lower over the same period. Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) is 5.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.