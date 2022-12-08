Who is the Top Investor In Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) is -6.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.80 and a high of $59.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCEP stock was last observed hovering at around $52.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $60.78 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.73% off the consensus price target high of $71.41 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -12.52% lower than the price target low of $46.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.32, the stock is 0.99% and 8.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 4.71% off its SMA200. CCEP registered -4.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.99%.

The stock witnessed a 5.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.00%, and is -1.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $23.80B and $16.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.19 and Fwd P/E is 14.06. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.17% and -12.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.80% this year

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 457.00M, and float is at 289.36M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 67 times.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) that is trading -14.33% down over the past 12 months and Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) that is 14.55% higher over the same period.