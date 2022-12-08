Who is the Top Investor In Gogo Inc. (GOGO)?

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) is 14.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.57 and a high of $23.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOGO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $15.50, the stock is 0.74% and 10.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -5.29% off its SMA200. GOGO registered 17.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.99%.

The stock witnessed a 3.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.76%, and is -1.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) has around 376 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $388.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.35 and Fwd P/E is 23.70. Profit margin for the company is 72.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.97% and -34.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (45.50%).

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 308.50% this year

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.91M, and float is at 95.45M with Short Float at 4.62%.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Gogo Inc. (GOGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Betjemann Jessica, the company’s SVP, Finance, Treasurer & CAO. SEC filings show that Betjemann Jessica sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $19.81 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25528.0 shares.

Gogo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Elias Marguerite M (EVP, Gen Counsel and Secy) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $18.79 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54791.0 shares of the GOGO stock.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) that is 19.82% higher over the past 12 months. Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) is 29.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.