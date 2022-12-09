A peek at Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT): Who has invested in It?

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) is 69.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $4.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASRT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $3.70, the stock is 24.75% and 42.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 7.56% at the moment leaves the stock 33.10% off its SMA200. ASRT registered 124.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.92%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 41.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.28%, and is 23.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $175.20M and $139.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.90 and Fwd P/E is 9.02. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.65% and -16.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Analyst Forecasts

Assertio Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.20% this year

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.18M, and float is at 47.43M with Short Float at 12.40%.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tyree James L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tyree James L sold 44,643 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $2.36 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Assertio Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that MCKEE WILLIAM (Director) sold a total of 22,322 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $2.35 per share for $52488.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the ASRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Peisert Daniel A. (President and CEO) disposed off 26,391 shares at an average price of $3.50 for $92368.0. The insider now directly holds 158,402 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT).