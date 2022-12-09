A peek at CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY): Who has invested in It?

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) is -70.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $3.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNEY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $0.86, the stock is -43.78% and -51.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 15.13% at the moment leaves the stock -55.02% off its SMA200. CNEY registered -70.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -47.82%.

The stock witnessed a -52.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.74%, and is 16.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.92% over the week and 25.23% over the month.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $19.85M and $25.77M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.00. Distance from 52-week low is 44.83% and -74.56% from its 52-week high.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Analyst Forecasts

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.08M, and float is at 10.69M with Short Float at 0.06%.