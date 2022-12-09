A peek at Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX): Who has invested in It?

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) is -43.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $2.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NYMX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is 120.24% and 109.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 48.87% at the moment leaves the stock 4.02% off its SMA200. NYMX registered -45.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 66.64%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 119.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.32%, and is 148.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.71% over the week and 13.14% over the month.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $69.08M and -$0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 298.49% and -64.90% from its 52-week high.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.27M, and float is at 49.75M with Short Float at 3.52%.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Robinson James George, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Robinson James George bought 1,151,515 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $1.65 per share for a total of $1.9 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.7 million shares.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 52.17% up over the past 12 months and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is -6.03% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 7.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.