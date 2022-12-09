A peek at Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR): Who has invested in It?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is 10.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.68 and a high of $68.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QSR stock was last observed hovering at around $65.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16%.

Currently trading at $67.09, the stock is 3.49% and 12.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 18.93% off its SMA200. QSR registered 11.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.42%.

The stock witnessed a 10.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.18%, and is 1.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $20.53B and $6.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.80 and Fwd P/E is 22.29. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.72% and -2.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.40% this year

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 306.00M, and float is at 303.04M with Short Float at 2.55%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shear David Chan, the company’s President, International. SEC filings show that Shear David Chan sold 169,478 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $67.79 per share for a total of $11.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Siddiqui Sami A. (Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $67.03 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the QSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, SWEENEY THECLA (Director) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $58.60 for $41020.0. The insider now directly holds 1,350 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR).

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 5.32% up over the past 12 months and The Wendy’s Company (WEN) that is 4.68% higher over the same period. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is -17.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.