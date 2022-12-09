A peek at The Hershey Company (HSY): Who has invested in It?

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is 24.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $180.58 and a high of $241.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSY stock was last observed hovering at around $236.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.62% off its average median price target of $245.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.63% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -11.72% lower than the price target low of $216.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $241.31, the stock is 5.40% and 5.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 9.11% off its SMA200. HSY registered 31.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.21%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.66%, and is 4.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

The Hershey Company (HSY) has around 16620 employees, a market worth around $48.89B and $10.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.98 and Fwd P/E is 27.09. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.63% and -0.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

The Hershey Company (HSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Hershey Company (HSY) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Hershey Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year

The Hershey Company (HSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.28M, and float is at 146.48M with Short Float at 1.83%.

The Hershey Company (HSY) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at The Hershey Company (HSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reiman Jason, the company’s SVP Chief Supply Chain Officer. SEC filings show that Reiman Jason sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $234.38 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13017.0 shares.

The Hershey Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Buck Michele (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 14,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $220.39 per share for $3.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the HSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, HERSHEY TRUST CO (10% Owner) disposed off 8,600 shares at an average price of $230.83 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 39,630 shares of The Hershey Company (HSY).

The Hershey Company (HSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 10.37% higher over the past 12 months.