Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Volatility At 1.72%, Should You Add A Position?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is -23.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.28 and a high of $123.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKAM stock was last observed hovering at around $89.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $89.93, the stock is -2.06% and 3.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -7.45% off its SMA200. AKAM registered -19.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.91%.

The stock witnessed a 7.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.92%, and is -5.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $14.35B and $3.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.81 and Fwd P/E is 16.06. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.89% and -27.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Analyst Forecasts

Akamai Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.72M, and float is at 154.56M with Short Float at 7.34%.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Anthony P, the company’s EVP and CHRO. SEC filings show that Williams Anthony P sold 2,105 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $93.58 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9645.0 shares.

Akamai Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Joseph Paul C (EVP – Global Sales) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $95.00 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28306.0 shares of the AKAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Joseph Paul C (EVP – Global Sales) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $91.84 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 29,683 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM).

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) that is trading -9.26% down over the past 12 months and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) that is -26.99% lower over the same period. Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is 2.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.