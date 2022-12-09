Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is 18.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.63 and a high of $45.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALSN stock was last observed hovering at around $43.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69%.

Currently trading at $43.07, the stock is -1.54% and 6.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 11.21% off its SMA200. ALSN registered 19.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.91%.

The stock witnessed a 1.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.31%, and is -3.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $3.99B and $2.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.32 and Fwd P/E is 7.31. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.00% and -4.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.50% this year

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.21M, and float is at 91.72M with Short Float at 2.93%.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eifert Thomas, the company’s VP, Quality, Plan & Prog Mgmt. SEC filings show that Eifert Thomas sold 4,310 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $44.00 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3171.0 shares.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Graziosi David S. (President and CEO) sold a total of 25,878 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $43.66 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ALSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Scroggins Eric C. (VP, Gen. Counsel) disposed off 6,248 shares at an average price of $42.92 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 21,568 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN).

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 13.09% up over the past 12 months and Ford Motor Company (F) that is -33.77% lower over the same period.