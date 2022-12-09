ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is -23.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $363.15 and a high of $817.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASML stock was last observed hovering at around $601.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.54% off its average median price target of $710.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.6% off the consensus price target high of $850.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -5.55% lower than the price target low of $575.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $606.89, the stock is 3.60% and 21.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 12.50% off its SMA200. ASML registered -24.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.89%.

The stock witnessed a 20.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.14%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has around 34720 employees, a market worth around $244.69B and $20.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.38 and Fwd P/E is 31.72. Profit margin for the company is 28.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.12% and -25.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.90%).

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Analyst Forecasts

ASML Holding N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.10% this year

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 399.42M, and float is at 399.40M with Short Float at 0.39%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -45.04% lower over the past 12 months. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is -33.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.