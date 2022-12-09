Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is 12.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.38 and a high of $122.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATO stock was last observed hovering at around $117.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $120.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.2% off the consensus price target high of $128.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -2.17% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.50, the stock is 2.22% and 8.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 4.05% off its SMA200. ATO registered 24.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.03%.

The stock witnessed a 12.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.50%, and is 0.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has around 4791 employees, a market worth around $16.69B and $4.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.13 and Fwd P/E is 18.29. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.83% and -4.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.40% this year

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.92M, and float is at 139.25M with Short Float at 4.77%.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by THOMAS RICHARD M, the company’s VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER. SEC filings show that THOMAS RICHARD M sold 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $110.37 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2891.0 shares.

Atmos Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that MCDILL JOHN S (SR VP, UTILITY OPERATIONS) sold a total of 2 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $101.04 per share for $202.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20895.0 shares of the ATO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Forsythe Christopher T (SR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO) disposed off 0 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $12.0. The insider now directly holds 34,229 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO).

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is trading 2.82% up over the past 12 months and NiSource Inc. (NI) that is 7.59% higher over the same period.