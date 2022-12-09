Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Volatility At 1.86%, Should You Add A Position?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is 5.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $192.26 and a high of $270.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADP stock was last observed hovering at around $259.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83%.

Currently trading at $260.05, the stock is 0.86% and 6.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 13.35% off its SMA200. ADP registered 10.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.56%.

The stock witnessed a 6.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.45%, and is -2.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $107.10B and $16.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.02 and Fwd P/E is 28.84. Profit margin for the company is 17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.26% and -4.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.10%).

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.40% this year

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 414.60M, and float is at 414.36M with Short Float at 1.57%.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Insider Activity

A total of 190 insider transactions have happened at Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 106 and purchases happening 84 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by D’Ambrosio Christopher, the company’s Corp. VP. SEC filings show that D’Ambrosio Christopher sold 304 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $238.45 per share for a total of $72488.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3276.0 shares.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Sperduto James T (Corp VP) sold a total of 160 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $243.64 per share for $38982.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8375.0 shares of the ADP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Sperduto James T (Corp VP) disposed off 207 shares at an average price of $242.34 for $50164.0. The insider now directly holds 8,535 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP).

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading -9.97% down over the past 12 months and Accenture plc (ACN) that is -22.00% lower over the same period. SAP SE (SAP) is -19.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.