Bank OZK (OZK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is -10.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.79 and a high of $51.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OZK stock was last observed hovering at around $42.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81%.

Currently trading at $41.49, the stock is -9.28% and -4.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 0.26% off its SMA200. OZK registered -9.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.14%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.64%, and is -9.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Bank OZK (OZK) has around 2542 employees, a market worth around $5.38B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.50 and Fwd P/E is 7.95. Profit margin for the company is 48.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.26% and -19.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Bank OZK (OZK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 98.10% this year

Bank OZK (OZK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.71M, and float is at 120.93M with Short Float at 3.34%.

Bank OZK (OZK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bank OZK (OZK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.