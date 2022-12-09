BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Volatility At 7.95%, Should You Add A Position?

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) is -73.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.81 and a high of $44.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIGC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.43% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 15.18% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.33, the stock is 5.47% and -20.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 5.78% at the moment leaves the stock -44.45% off its SMA200. BIGC registered -78.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.34%.

The stock witnessed a 13.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.09%, and is -1.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.95% over the week and 7.93% over the month.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) has around 1337 employees, a market worth around $675.21M and $271.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.46% and -79.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.00%).

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.30% this year

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.51M, and float is at 69.20M with Short Float at 6.24%.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EGGERTON LISA, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that EGGERTON LISA sold 13,911 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $17.08 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Alvarez Robert (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 9,110 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $20.58 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the BIGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Richards Jeffrey Gordon (Director) disposed off 148,584 shares at an average price of $20.54 for $3.05 million. The insider now directly holds 66,428 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC).

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -48.71% down over the past 12 months. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is -49.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.