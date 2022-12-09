Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) is -8.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.64 and a high of $34.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YOU stock was last observed hovering at around $28.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.74% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.67% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.60, the stock is -3.17% and 6.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 11.71% off its SMA200. YOU registered 0.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.63%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 21.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.45%, and is -10.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.30% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has around 2251 employees, a market worth around $4.19B and $389.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 94.39. Profit margin for the company is -18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.42% and -17.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -277.30% this year

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.12M, and float is at 66.01M with Short Float at 18.88%.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Insider Activity

A total of 132 insider transactions have happened at Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Levine Matthew, the company’s GC, Chief Privacy Off & Sec. SEC filings show that Levine Matthew sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $32.02 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Clear Secure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Patterson Richard N. Jr. (Chief Info Sec. Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $32.76 per share for $32760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14974.0 shares of the YOU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Cornick Kenneth L. (President & CFO) disposed off 217,172 shares at an average price of $30.30 for $6.58 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU).