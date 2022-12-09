Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Volatility At 25.95%, Should You Add A Position?

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is -65.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $5.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAKT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.18% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.18% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.75, the stock is -49.18% and -45.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -13.37% at the moment leaves the stock -49.60% off its SMA200. DAKT registered -66.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -47.92%.

The stock witnessed a -50.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.62%, and is -48.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.95% over the week and 9.15% over the month.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) has around 2246 employees, a market worth around $77.00M and $638.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.72. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.86% and -67.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.60% this year

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.10M, and float is at 35.67M with Short Float at 0.39%.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wiemann Bradley T, the company’s Exec Vice President. SEC filings show that Wiemann Bradley T bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 12 at a price of $2.79 per share for a total of $69645.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Daktronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that Siegel Andrew David (Director) bought a total of 13,217 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $2.90 per share for $38329.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.27 million shares of the DAKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Siegel Andrew David (Director) acquired 1,958 shares at an average price of $2.94 for $5756.0. The insider now directly holds 1,252,175 shares of Daktronics Inc. (DAKT).

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) that is trading -10.13% down over the past 12 months and LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) that is 69.96% higher over the same period.