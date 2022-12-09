Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) is -86.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $47.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRGE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 24.0% higher than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.33, the stock is -9.77% and -13.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -85.52% off its SMA200. FRGE registered -86.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.64%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.63%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.74% over the week and 11.75% over the month.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $227.83M and $94.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.46% and -97.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.80%).

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Analyst Forecasts

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.50% this year

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.36M, and float is at 126.04M with Short Float at 1.46%.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vogel Kimberley H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Vogel Kimberley H bought 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $1.51 per share for a total of $49820.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33000.0 shares.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Vogel Kimberley H (Director) bought a total of 30,303 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $1.65 per share for $50000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54303.0 shares of the FRGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, Hansmeyer Christoph (Director) acquired 5,541 shares at an average price of $1.91 for $10598.0. The insider now directly holds 33,900 shares of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE).