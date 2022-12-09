Here are the top Institutional holders of Adient plc (ADNT) shares

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is -27.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.15 and a high of $50.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADNT stock was last observed hovering at around $34.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $34.48, the stock is -9.96% and -0.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 0.74% off its SMA200. ADNT registered -26.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.49%.

The stock witnessed a -8.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.82%, and is -8.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Adient plc (ADNT) has around 75000 employees, a market worth around $3.27B and $14.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.59. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.00% and -32.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Adient plc (ADNT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.90% this year

Adient plc (ADNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.10M, and float is at 94.18M with Short Float at 4.16%.

Adient plc (ADNT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Adient plc (ADNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlin Peter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Carlin Peter sold 2,052 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $38.50 per share for a total of $79002.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28593.0 shares.

Adient plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Dorlack Jerome J. (EVP, Americas) sold a total of 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $39.09 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the ADNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Berthelin Michel Pierre Rose (EVP, EMEA) disposed off 1,200 shares at an average price of $36.62 for $43944.0. The insider now directly holds 44,453 shares of Adient plc (ADNT).

Adient plc (ADNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) that is trading -21.48% down over the past 12 months and Lear Corporation (LEA) that is -30.40% lower over the same period. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is -16.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.