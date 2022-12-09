Here are the top Institutional holders of Guardant Health Inc. (GH) shares

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) is -52.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.65 and a high of $103.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GH stock was last observed hovering at around $48.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.17% off the consensus price target high of $99.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 5.3% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.35, the stock is -4.86% and -5.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -8.09% off its SMA200. GH registered -51.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.38%.

The stock witnessed a 6.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.12%, and is -9.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.87% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has around 1373 employees, a market worth around $4.72B and $430.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.25% and -54.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.70%).

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guardant Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.80% this year

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.29M, and float is at 97.63M with Short Float at 4.31%.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Guardant Health Inc. (GH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalia Kumud, the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Kalia Kumud sold 3,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $51.87 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20135.0 shares.

Guardant Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Kalia Kumud (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $51.39 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18530.0 shares of the GH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Merrill Amelia (SVP, People) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $54.32 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 20,208 shares of Guardant Health Inc. (GH).