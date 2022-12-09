Here are the top Institutional holders of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) shares

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is 4.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.75 and a high of $92.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSIC stock was last observed hovering at around $81.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $80.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.86% off the consensus price target high of $99.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -14.54% lower than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.32, the stock is 1.82% and 10.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 3.19% off its SMA200. HSIC registered 8.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.12%.

The stock witnessed a 10.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.45%, and is -1.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has around 21600 employees, a market worth around $10.98B and $12.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.70 and Fwd P/E is 16.33. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.59% and -12.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Henry Schein Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.50% this year

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.61M, and float is at 134.16M with Short Float at 3.95%.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BENJAMIN GERALD A, the company’s EVP, Chief Admin. Officer. SEC filings show that BENJAMIN GERALD A sold 11,489 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $85.47 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95616.0 shares.

Henry Schein Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Siegel Walter (Sr. VP & Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 15,070 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $82.97 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40122.0 shares of the HSIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Ettinger Michael S (SVP Corp/Legal Ch of Staff Sec) disposed off 21,112 shares at an average price of $84.69 for $1.79 million. The insider now directly holds 73,853 shares of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC).

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is trading -5.14% down over the past 12 months and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) that is -30.72% lower over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 68.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.