Here are the top Institutional holders of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) shares

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) is -24.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.89 and a high of $6.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INVZ stock was last observed hovering at around $4.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.14% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.81, the stock is -8.29% and -3.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 9.43% off its SMA200. INVZ registered -25.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.95%.

The stock witnessed a 5.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.23%, and is -12.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has around 404 employees, a market worth around $658.01M and $6.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 66.44% and -29.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.90%).

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.40% this year

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.60M, and float is at 126.10M with Short Float at 2.96%.