Here are the top Institutional holders of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) shares

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) is -58.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.15 and a high of $66.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KYMR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32%.

Currently trading at $26.20, the stock is -8.70% and -0.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -4.80% at the moment leaves the stock -3.90% off its SMA200. KYMR registered -54.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.23%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.73%, and is -8.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.79% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) has around 169 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $46.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 99.24% and -60.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.80%).

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.00% this year

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.54M, and float is at 50.98M with Short Float at 15.46%.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P. sold 21,085 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 75,312 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $30.00 per share for $2.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.37 million shares of the KYMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Booth Bruce (Director) disposed off 96,397 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $2.89 million. The insider now directly holds 1,001,417 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR).

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) that is trading -2.07% down over the past 12 months and Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) that is -49.70% lower over the same period. Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is -90.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.