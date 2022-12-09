Here are the top Institutional holders of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) shares

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) is -90.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.09 and a high of $38.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLMD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.99% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.83% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 27.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is -58.97% and -82.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.09 million and changing -47.84% at the moment leaves the stock -89.77% off its SMA200. RLMD registered -88.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.40%.

The stock witnessed a -63.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -93.20%, and is -52.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.09% over the week and 9.06% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -46.94% and -94.39% from its 52-week high.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.90% this year

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.06M, and float is at 29.70M with Short Float at 9.33%.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TRAVERSA SERGIO, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that TRAVERSA SERGIO sold 13,755 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $18.41 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88774.0 shares.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that TRAVERSA SERGIO (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 16,012 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $19.13 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88774.0 shares of the RLMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Kelly Paul Edward (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $30.04 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 187,295 shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD).