Here are the top Institutional holders of Yelp Inc. (YELP) shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is -22.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.28 and a high of $39.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YELP stock was last observed hovering at around $28.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $28.21, the stock is -5.21% and -15.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -13.42% off its SMA200. YELP registered -24.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.12%.

The stock witnessed a -5.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.45%, and is -8.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.04 and Fwd P/E is 23.43. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.34% and -28.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Analyst Forecasts

Yelp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 289.70% this year

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.63M, and float is at 66.23M with Short Float at 4.44%.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Yelp Inc. (YELP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eaton Sam, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Eaton Sam sold 5,547 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Yelp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Nachman Joseph R (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $29.23 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the YELP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Schwarzbach David A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $31.10 for $62200.0. The insider now directly holds 185,172 shares of Yelp Inc. (YELP).

Yelp Inc. (YELP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) that is trading -84.33% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -36.76% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -65.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.