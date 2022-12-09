Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is -2.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.52 and a high of $162.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The A stock was last observed hovering at around $153.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.55% off its average median price target of $162.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.07% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -4.19% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $156.28, the stock is 3.98% and 12.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 20.10% off its SMA200. A registered -0.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.89%.

The stock witnessed a 12.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.55%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has around 17700 employees, a market worth around $46.24B and $6.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.39 and Fwd P/E is 24.89. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.89% and -3.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.00% this year

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.00M, and float is at 294.18M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOH BOON HWEE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KOH BOON HWEE sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $152.21 per share for a total of $1.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57752.0 shares.

Agilent Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Thaysen Jacob (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 3,235 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $155.65 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84464.0 shares of the A stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Thaysen Jacob (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 9,700 shares at an average price of $154.63 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 87,699 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -55.96% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is -11.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.