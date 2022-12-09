Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) is 8.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.12 and a high of $16.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATCO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $15.32, the stock is -0.12% and 2.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 12.64% off its SMA200. ATCO registered 9.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.05%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.93%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.24% over the week and 0.33% over the month.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $4.31B and $1.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.48 and Fwd P/E is 8.37. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.31% and -5.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 151.80% this year

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.87M, and float is at 209.99M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Atlas Corp. (ATCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.