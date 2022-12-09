Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) is 14.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.25 and a high of $15.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLIT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.75% higher than the price target low of $14.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.43, the stock is -4.93% and -4.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 24.21% off its SMA200. HLIT registered 24.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.88%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.09%, and is -10.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has around 962 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $616.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.10 and Fwd P/E is 18.05. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.79% and -15.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 141.40% this year

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.23M, and float is at 102.53M with Short Float at 8.98%.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ben-Natan Nimrod, the company’s SVP & GM, Broadband Business. SEC filings show that Ben-Natan Nimrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $14.90 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Harmonic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Haltmayer Neven (SVP, Video R&D) sold a total of 24,947 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $14.80 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the HLIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, HARSHMAN PATRICK (President and CEO) disposed off 6,040 shares at an average price of $13.41 for $81008.0. The insider now directly holds 434,578 shares of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT).

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Belden Inc. (BDC) that is trading 21.44% up over the past 12 months. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is -26.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.