Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) is -27.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.59 and a high of $12.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLMN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $7.84, the stock is -0.20% and 2.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -16.83% off its SMA200. HLMN registered -25.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.74%.

The stock witnessed a 1.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.11%, and is -7.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 5.19% over the month.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) has around 4212 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $1.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 373.33 and Fwd P/E is 21.84. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.88% and -37.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.90% this year

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.37M, and float is at 192.91M with Short Float at 5.22%.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kraft Robert O., the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Kraft Robert O. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $7.65 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Hillman Solutions Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Cahill Douglas (COB, President and CEO) bought a total of 129,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $7.71 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the HLMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Moore Scott Kelley (Chief Technology Officer) acquired 13,000 shares at an average price of $7.58 for $98605.0. The insider now directly holds 62,275 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN).