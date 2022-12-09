Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is -44.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.45 and a high of $428.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ILMN stock was last observed hovering at around $208.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.88% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -40.28% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $210.42, the stock is -5.39% and -2.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -13.15% off its SMA200. ILMN registered -44.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.26%.

The stock witnessed a -3.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.03%, and is -4.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $33.42B and $4.70B in sales. Fwd P/E is 69.54. Profit margin for the company is -88.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.31% and -50.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Illumina Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.00M, and float is at 156.75M with Short Float at 2.79%.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Illumina Inc. (ILMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOUSI SUSAN H, the company’s SVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that TOUSI SUSAN H sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $212.63 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39162.0 shares.

Illumina Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Aravanis Alexander (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $218.00 per share for $78698.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2857.0 shares of the ILMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Hoyt Aimee L (SVP, Chief People Officer) disposed off 1,294 shares at an average price of $223.65 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 3,418 shares of Illumina Inc. (ILMN).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is trading -20.60% down over the past 12 months and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) that is -42.60% lower over the same period. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is -6.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.