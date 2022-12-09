Jabil Inc. (JBL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is 1.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.80 and a high of $73.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JBL stock was last observed hovering at around $70.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.5% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.35% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.75, the stock is 4.12% and 11.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 20.17% off its SMA200. JBL registered 14.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.68%.

The stock witnessed a 12.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.15%, and is -1.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) has around 250000 employees, a market worth around $9.77B and $33.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.37 and Fwd P/E is 8.23. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.03% and -2.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jabil Inc. (JBL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jabil Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.00M, and float is at 130.66M with Short Float at 1.89%.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Jabil Inc. (JBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANSONE THOMAS A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SANSONE THOMAS A sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $73.25 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.88 million shares.

Jabil Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that SANSONE THOMAS A (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $72.25 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the JBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, McCoy Frederic E. (EVP, CEO, EMS) disposed off 1,070 shares at an average price of $71.96 for $76997.0. The insider now directly holds 117,365 shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL).

Jabil Inc. (JBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading -35.69% down over the past 12 months and Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is 9.97% higher over the same period. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is 26.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.