New Big Money Means Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is 29.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.49 and a high of $21.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXTR stock was last observed hovering at around $19.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81%.

Currently trading at $20.36, the stock is 5.64% and 21.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 4.14% at the moment leaves the stock 59.57% off its SMA200. EXTR registered 47.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.77%.

The stock witnessed a 12.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.18%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has around 2643 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.51 and Fwd P/E is 14.71. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.81% and -3.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Extreme Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.90% this year

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.29M, and float is at 128.39M with Short Float at 6.27%.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Remi, the company’s EVP Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Thomas Remi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $20.74 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Extreme Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that MEYERCORD EDWARD (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 94,498 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $19.08 per share for $1.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.84 million shares of the EXTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, HOLMGREN KATHLEEN M (Director) acquired 5,370 shares at an average price of $18.63 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 201,034 shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinera Corporation (INFN) that is trading -14.23% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is 6.35% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -22.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.