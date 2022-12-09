New Big Money Means Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) is -31.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.41 and a high of $28.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INSM stock was last observed hovering at around $18.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.85% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 33.46% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.63, the stock is -1.38% and -4.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -14.60% off its SMA200. INSM registered -34.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.74%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.97%, and is -2.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) has around 613 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $242.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.53% and -35.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.40%).

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Insmed Incorporated (INSM) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Insmed Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.70% this year

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.48M, and float is at 133.51M with Short Float at 5.57%.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Insmed Incorporated (INSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wise John Drayton, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Wise John Drayton sold 7,154 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $18.84 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71613.0 shares.

Insmed Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Adsett Roger (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 11,855 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $18.80 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the INSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, SHAROKY MELVIN MD (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $17.70 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 15,900 shares of Insmed Incorporated (INSM).

Insmed Incorporated (INSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is trading 55.52% up over the past 12 months and Novartis AG (NVS) that is 12.56% higher over the same period. Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) is -33.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.