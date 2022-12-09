New Big Money Means Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) is 132.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $14.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIST stock was last observed hovering at around $12.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.76% off the consensus price target high of $31.60 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.62% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.40, the stock is -8.45% and -1.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 29.79% off its SMA200. VIST registered 124.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.88%.

The stock witnessed a -9.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.74%, and is -12.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.19 and Fwd P/E is 3.43. Distance from 52-week low is 148.00% and -16.44% from its 52-week high.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 455.60% this year

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.31M, and float is at 83.88M with Short Float at 3.63%.