Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is 31.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.23 and a high of $61.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFGC stock was last observed hovering at around $60.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.82% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -0.33% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.20, the stock is 2.53% and 15.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 21.71% off its SMA200. PFGC registered 30.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.92%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.90%, and is -1.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $9.39B and $55.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.88 and Fwd P/E is 14.12. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.47% and -2.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Performance Food Group Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.70% this year

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.80M, and float is at 152.46M with Short Float at 1.90%.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hagerty Patrick T., the company’s. SEC filings show that Hagerty Patrick T. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $61.01 per share for a total of $30505.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Performance Food Group Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Grant Kimberly (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $59.46 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11416.0 shares of the PFGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, VLAHCEVIC CHRISTINE R () disposed off 4,210 shares at an average price of $59.65 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 15,930 shares of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) that is 30.13% higher over the past 12 months. SpartanNash Company (SPTN) is 32.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.