Polaris Inc. (PII) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is -4.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.86 and a high of $127.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PII stock was last observed hovering at around $108.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.96%.

Currently trading at $105.17, the stock is -5.73% and 0.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -2.28% off its SMA200. PII registered -5.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.00%.

The stock witnessed a -2.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.78%, and is -7.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Polaris Inc. (PII) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $5.96B and $8.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.88 and Fwd P/E is 10.20. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.49% and -17.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Polaris Inc. (PII) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 295.10% this year

Polaris Inc. (PII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.20M, and float is at 54.80M with Short Float at 11.05%.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Polaris Inc. (PII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Speetzen Michael T, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Speetzen Michael T sold 24,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $119.21 per share for a total of $2.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61202.0 shares.

Polaris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Eastman Stephen L. (President – PG&A) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $120.14 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20583.0 shares of the PII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Clark Dougherty Lucy (SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 4,257 shares at an average price of $125.00 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 22,806 shares of Polaris Inc. (PII).