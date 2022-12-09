Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) is -51.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.84 and a high of $41.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTLO stock was last observed hovering at around $17.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.62% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 21.35% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.09, the stock is -13.02% and -13.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -14.65% off its SMA200. PTLO registered -53.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.55%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.15%, and is -7.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) has around 7453 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $575.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 60.10. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.94% and -56.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -266.90% this year

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.90M, and float is at 38.81M with Short Float at 15.38%.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Osanloo Michael, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Osanloo Michael bought 1,262 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $18.17 per share for a total of $22931.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Portillo’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Waite Jill Francine (Chief Human Resources Officer) bought a total of 80 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $18.17 per share for $1454.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19841.0 shares of the PTLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Scarpino Nicholas Anthony (SVP Marketing & Off-Premises) disposed off 21,500 shares at an average price of $25.38 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 9,655 shares of Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO).

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 5.32% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -10.76% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -11.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.