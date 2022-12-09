Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) is 196.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.50 and a high of $111.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RXDX stock was last observed hovering at around $95.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 21.41% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.64% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -113.11% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.21, the stock is 150.00% and 133.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.44 million and changing 22.35% at the moment leaves the stock 185.24% off its SMA200. RXDX registered 249.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 344.82%.

The stock witnessed a 149.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 112.38%, and is 193.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.97% over the week and 9.05% over the month.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) has around 72 employees, a market worth around $4.92B and $7.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 445.16% and 4.66% from its 52-week high.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -244.40% this year

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.22M, and float is at 32.92M with Short Float at 14.85%.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 7.83% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 52.17% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 36.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.