Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) is -36.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.38 and a high of $163.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QRVO stock was last observed hovering at around $95.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.36% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.68% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -23.48% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.78, the stock is 3.17% and 11.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock -3.85% off its SMA200. QRVO registered -38.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.04%.

The stock witnessed a 12.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.61%, and is 1.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $10.02B and $4.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.51 and Fwd P/E is 14.64. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.04% and -39.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 46.50% this year

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.93M, and float is at 100.85M with Short Float at 3.32%.

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FEGO PAUL J, the company’s SVP, Global Operations. SEC filings show that FEGO PAUL J sold 2,505 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $98.33 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29161.0 shares.

Qorvo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that FEGO PAUL J (VP, Global Operations) sold a total of 2,413 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $85.42 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31666.0 shares of the QRVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, GARDNER JEFFERY R (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $89.16 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 29,360 shares of Qorvo Inc. (QRVO).

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading -9.77% down over the past 12 months and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is -33.34% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is -8.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.