Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) is -17.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.39 and a high of $66.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOUR stock was last observed hovering at around $45.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.21% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.79% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -49.16% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.73, the stock is 2.64% and 5.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 4.86% at the moment leaves the stock 3.90% off its SMA200. FOUR registered -17.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.60%.

The stock witnessed a 19.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.48%, and is -4.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 6.88% over the month.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has around 1732 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 121.14 and Fwd P/E is 23.24. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.40% and -28.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shift4 Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -269.70% this year

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.46M, and float is at 51.71M with Short Float at 20.48%.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Goldsmith-Grover Sarah sold 480 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $46.70 per share for a total of $22416.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7920.0 shares.

Shift4 Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Lauber David Taylor () sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $50.00 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the FOUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Isaacman Jared (Chairman & CEO) acquired 27,728 shares at an average price of $31.60 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 362,470 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR).

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -17.32% down over the past 12 months and U.S. Bancorp (USB) that is -23.63% lower over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is -2.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.