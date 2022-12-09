Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is 16.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.56 and a high of $35.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.84% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -64.95% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.64, the stock is 3.60% and 14.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 2.64% at the moment leaves the stock 19.27% off its SMA200. SFM registered 33.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.13%.

The stock witnessed a 20.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.09%, and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $6.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.16 and Fwd P/E is 14.34. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.55% and -1.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.50% this year

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.23M, and float is at 103.62M with Short Float at 13.86%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sinclair Jack, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Sinclair Jack sold 85,953 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $33.77 per share for a total of $2.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Lombardi Brandon F. (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $34.09 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28150.0 shares of the SFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Lombardi Brandon F. (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 12,612 shares at an average price of $33.66 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 33,150 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading 27.08% up over the past 12 months and The Kroger Co. (KR) that is 10.86% higher over the same period. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) is -24.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.