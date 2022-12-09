STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is -31.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.56 and a high of $48.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STAG stock was last observed hovering at around $32.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.24% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -0.24% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.08, the stock is 1.67% and 7.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -1.87% off its SMA200. STAG registered -26.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.79%.

The stock witnessed a 4.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.70%, and is 0.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $5.90B and $634.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.95 and Fwd P/E is 49.74. Profit margin for the company is 37.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.55% and -31.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STAG Industrial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.05M, and float is at 178.93M with Short Float at 1.80%.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Butcher Benjamin S, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Butcher Benjamin S sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $41.98 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22088.0 shares.

STAG Industrial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Butcher Benjamin S (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $39.66 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37088.0 shares of the STAG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Butcher Benjamin S (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $40.03 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 47,088 shares of STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG).

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -22.79% down over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is -26.24% lower over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -27.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.