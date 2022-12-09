Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) is 94.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.11 and a high of $95.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMCI stock was last observed hovering at around $86.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.12% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -35.89% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.61, the stock is -0.97% and 18.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 55.01% off its SMA200. SMCI registered 95.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.57%.

The stock witnessed a 9.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.01%, and is -5.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has around 4607 employees, a market worth around $4.73B and $6.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.49 and Fwd P/E is 9.65. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.98% and -10.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Super Micro Computer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 154.40% this year

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.60M, and float is at 45.85M with Short Float at 6.23%.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLEGG DON W, the company’s SVP, Worldwide Sales. SEC filings show that CLEGG DON W sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $91.03 per share for a total of $91031.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9117.0 shares.

Super Micro Computer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that CHAN SHIU LEUNG (Director) bought a total of 1,525 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $83.50 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26000.0 shares of the SMCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, CHAN SHIU LEUNG (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $88.88 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 24,475 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI).

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -22.42% down over the past 12 months and Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -45.04% lower over the same period. Digi International Inc. (DGII) is 69.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.