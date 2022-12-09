The Timken Company (TKR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) is 2.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.85 and a high of $76.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TKR stock was last observed hovering at around $69.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.72% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.74% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.9% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.33, the stock is -2.71% and 3.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 2.47% at the moment leaves the stock 13.57% off its SMA200. TKR registered 2.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.74%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.69%, and is -4.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

The Timken Company (TKR) has around 18029 employees, a market worth around $5.25B and $4.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.33 and Fwd P/E is 10.74. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.28% and -6.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

The Timken Company (TKR) Analyst Forecasts

The Timken Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year

The Timken Company (TKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.18M, and float is at 63.51M with Short Float at 2.45%.

The Timken Company (TKR) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at The Timken Company (TKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kyle Richard G, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Kyle Richard G sold 16,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $74.43 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

The Timken Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that WOODS JACQUELINE F (Director) sold a total of 1,798 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $74.64 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14770.0 shares of the TKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Kyle Richard G (President and CEO) disposed off 16,676 shares at an average price of $74.03 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 339,843 shares of The Timken Company (TKR).

The Timken Company (TKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -65.57% down over the past 12 months and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) that is 8.00% higher over the same period.